Hisar (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A court in Hisar has sentenced seven persons to life imprisonment for murder of a lawyer in 2017.
The court also imposed fine on the accused for murder of lawyer Subhash Gupta.
A total of 12 witnesses gave their testimony during the course of trial. Gupta was attacked with a sharp weapon on January 24, 2017. (ANI)
Seven gets life imprisonment for killing lawyer in Hisar
ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:03 IST
