Seven gets life imprisonment for killing lawyer in Hisar

Hisar (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A court in Hisar has sentenced seven persons to life imprisonment for murder of a lawyer in 2017.

The court also imposed fine on the accused for murder of lawyer Subhash Gupta.

A total of 12 witnesses gave their testimony during the course of trial. Gupta was attacked with a sharp weapon on January 24, 2017. (ANI)

