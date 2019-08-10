Seven held for operating illegal telephone exchange in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted an illegal telephone exchange and arrested seven people in Mumbai on Sunday.

Working on a tip-off, ATS officers raided five locations in the city, ATS DCP Vinay Kumar said.

As many as 513 sim cards, eight Wi-Fi routers, three laptops, four desktop computers, 11 mobile phones and two internet connecting servers were seized in the raids. (ANI)

