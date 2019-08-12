Seven held in connection with trucker driver's death in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Seven employees of a toll plaza were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in the killing of a truck driver in Noida.

A case was registered against the accused at a police station here.

The driver, identified as Vimal Tiwari, was allegedly beaten to death by bouncers after he failed to pay Rs 14,600 as toll tax at new Yamuna bridge in Kalindi Kunj on the night of Friday.

Tiwari's body was found on the bridge which connects Delhi and Noida on Saturday morning.

"After post-mortem, wounds have been reported on the deceased's body hence murder cannot be ruled out. We are scanning the CCTV footage from the area and pursuing the accused," Shwetambar Pandey, City DSP, Gautam Buddh Nagar said. (ANI)

