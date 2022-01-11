Seven held in Kerala for 'partner swapping'

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], January 11 (ANI): Kerala Police on Monday arrested seven people from Karukachal for their alleged involvement in a case relating to partner swapping.

As per the police statement, a complaint has been filed by a woman from Pathanad village in Karukachal, wherein she stated that her husband forced her to have sexual relations with other men.



With the help of Cyber cell, police arrested seven persons from Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kaloor in Ernakulam, Aymenam and Kooroppada in Kottayam.

Five accused were arrested by Karukachal police and two by Ernakulam police, it added.

The police said, 5,000 couples were found active on various social media groups. (ANI)

