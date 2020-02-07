Seven including 3 children died in poisonous gas leak in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): At least seven people including three children and one woman died after poisonous gas leaked in the Lalpur area on Thursday.

"A small chemical factory is situated beside another factory. Some labours lived nearby the factory," said Akhilesh Tiwari, District Magistrate (DM), Sitapur.

"Last night some product of the chemical factory was brought down from a tanker. Some liquid dropped in the process which caused a poisonous gas to spread. Seven dead bodies which included three children and one woman were found," the DM said.

"We are investigating whether the deceased work in the factory," he said.

"The owner of the factory has been called for questioning," he added.

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

