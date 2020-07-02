Seven injured from blast furnace leakage at TPSL plant

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], July 2 (ANI): Seven people were injured due to a leakage in blast furnace at TPSL factory in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Thursday, said Dr JC Barik, Chief District Medical Officer of Jharsuguda.

He said all injured people have been referred to a hospital in Rourkela as there is no burn injury unit in Jharsuguda District Hospital.

"Seven people have suffered 20 to 60 per cent of burn injuries. All injured are in serious condition. As there is no burn injury unit in the district hospital, we have advised them to shift them to Rourkela Ispat General Hospital (IGH) hospital," Dr Barik told ANI.

When contacted, Sailendra Pandey, General Manager, TPSL Plant said the accident occurred in SMS blast furnace while shifting liquid iron at about 10.30 am in the morning.

"We have shifted all injured people to the hospital immediately and we will provide them all medical treatment and other expenses," Pandey said. (ANI)

