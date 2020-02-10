SSP Patna Upendra Sharma speaking to reporters after meeting victims of explosion in a house.
SSP Patna Upendra Sharma speaking to reporters after meeting victims of explosion in a house.

Seven injured in explosion at house in Patna

ANI | Updated: Feb 10, 2020 16:46 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): At least seven people have sustained injuries in an explosion that took place in a house in Bihar's Patna, earlier in the day.
Speaking to media after the incident, SSP Patna Upendra Sharma said, "Seven people, including a neighbour, have been injured in the incident. The doctor has confirmed that they have superficial burns, not blast injuries."
"The forensics team will be here. One of the victims has stated that she had gone to heat some water when the gas cylinder caught fire," he added.
The injured people have been shifted to a hospital. (ANI)

