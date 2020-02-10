Seven injured in explosion at house in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): At least seven people have sustained injuries in an explosion that took place in a house in Bihar's Patna, earlier in the day.

Speaking to media after the incident, SSP Patna Upendra Sharma said, "Seven people, including a neighbour, have been injured in the incident. The doctor has confirmed that they have superficial burns, not blast injuries."

"The forensics team will be here. One of the victims has stated that she had gone to heat some water when the gas cylinder caught fire," he added.

The injured people have been shifted to a hospital. (ANI)

