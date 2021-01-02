Seven IPS officers promoted in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on has cleared promotions of seven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state.



A state government order said that that the officers who have been promoted are A Satish Kumar, Jyoti Narayan, Navniet Sekera, Vijay Prakash, Vijay Singh Meena, Dr N Ravinder and Amitabh Yash. All officers are from the 1996 batch. All promotions are dated from January 1, 2021.

It said that separate order will be issued about their posting. (ANI)

