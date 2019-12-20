Seven journalists detained by police in Mangaluru, released later

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Seven journalists were detained by Mangaluru Police on Friday amid protests over the amended Citizenship Act here and released later.

Mangaluru South Police said all the detained journalists were released.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to his Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa requesting him to issue directions to police to release the media persons at the earliest.

"I wish to bring your attention to an incident in which media persons on duty have been restrained by police authorities in Mangaluru. Journalists from Kerala are also part of media contingent whose movements have been restricted. I request your intervention for issuing directions to the police so media persons are freed at earliest and be allowed to discharge their duties in a free manner without being intimidated," the letter said.

On Thursday, two people were killed in Mangaluru in the alleged police firing after protests against the new citizenship law turned violent despite prohibitory orders in the area.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)

