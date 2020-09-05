Seven killed after bus transporting labourers collided with truck in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Seven people were killed while seven others were injured after a bus transporting labourers, from Odisha's Ganjam district to Gujarat's Surat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi here on Saturday, according to Ajay Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).
The incident took place at 3:30 am this morning when the bus was passing through the Cheri Khedi area in Raipur.
The injured persons have been admitted to Ambedkar hospital here.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2020 09:21 IST
