Seven killed as car collides with trailer in Rajasthan

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], September 6 (ANI): Seven persons were killed after a car collided with a trailer in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Chittorgarh Kota national highway 27 under the limits of the Bijolia police station.

According to Tahsildar of Bhilwara, Lalaram Yadav, out of the seven persons, three died on the spot while the remaining four succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

After the incident, the SHO of Bijolia police station reached the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. (ANI)

