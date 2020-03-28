Seven more people test positive for coronavirus in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Seven more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Srinagar district, said Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal on Saturday.

He said three of them have travel history of abroad and the other four have a history of contact with already positive cases of a religious congregation.

"Tough to be harbinger of unpleasant news. But being informed is being prepared. 7 more positive cases in Srinagar today. 4 cases- history of contact with already positive cases of religious congregation; other three- travel history outside J&K contacts being traced @diprjk" he tweeted.

On Thursday, Kansal had confirmed first COVID-19 death in Srinagar after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease.

He had informed that four of the deceased's contacts were also tested positive for coronavirus.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 873, including 78 cured, discharged and migrated cases and 19 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

