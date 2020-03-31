Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Seven new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu, the National Health Mission (NHM) said on Tuesday.

"Tamil Nadu has seven new COVID-19 cases. A 43-year-old male with travel history to Trivandrum, a 28-year-old male coworker of an earlier positive patient at Tiruvannamalai, three male patients at Vilupuram with travel history to history to Delhi, two male patients at Madurai Rajaji, travel history to Delhi. All patients are in isolation and stable," NHM Tamil Nadu tweeted.

India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases so far. (ANI)

