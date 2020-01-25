Seven OGWs associated with LeT, Hizbul arrested in J-K's Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Seven Over Ground Workers (OGWs) associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen have been arrested in a joint operation by security forces from different areas in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday.

The joint operation was carried out by Bandipora Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to Bandipora police, arms and ammunition were recovered from the accused who were involved in harbouring and providing logistics support to terrorists.

Two FIRs were registered by the police under relevant sections of law. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

