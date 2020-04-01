Seven people named in FIR lodged with Delhi police in connection with religious gathering at Markaz, Nizamuddin

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): The FIR filed by Delhi police in connection with the religious gathering held at Markaz Nizamuddin case holds seven people responsible for the gathering and the ensuing stay of people in the premises.

Maulana Saad, Dr Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, M Saifi, Younus, Mohammad Salman and Mohammed Ashraf have been named in the FIR filed in connection with the case, according to sources in the Delhi police.

The FIR holds the seven accused responsible for the gathering which took place, and added that visitors were allowed to continue living in the premises despite a notice being issued to them on March 24.

A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13-15, the gathering came into the spotlight after over 24 people who attended the event tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that a total of 2,361 people were evacuated from Markaz, Nizamuddin in a joint operation that lasted 36 hours.

"In the last 36 hours we have run a very extensive operation in coordination with medical authorities, police, DTC and others and the operation went on till 4 am in the morning. A total of 2361 have been evcuated from there, out of them 617 have been sent to hospital while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facility," Sisodia told ANI here.

"I want to thank the administration and medical teams and all others who took part in this operation," he added.

Nizamuddin Markaz and the area around it being is being sanitised by a team of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation after the people were brought out by earlier today. (ANI)