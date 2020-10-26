Representative Image
Seven 'sadhus' injured in accident in UP's Kannauj, CM directs officials to provide assistance

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2020 10:18 IST


Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Seven 'sadhus' were injured when their car overturned upon colliding with a road divider after its tire burst in Amolar village of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
According to police, all the injured were admitted to the hospital. "They were coming from Rajasthan for taking a holy dip in the river Ganga," police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all the necessary assistance. (ANI)


