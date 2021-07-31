Seven sniffer dogs of CISF serving in Delhi Metro retire today

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Seven sniffer dogs that were a part of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) paramilitary wing and provided their services at Delhi Metro, retired on Friday after completing close to 10 years of service.



The dogs were deputed at Delhi Metro and were part of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of CISF. The dogs have been handed over to Friendicoes, a shelter home for abandoned pets.



Speaking to ANI, Jitender Rana, Deputy Inspector General, CISF said, "The dogs primarily worked at Delhi Metro and were part of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. After retirement, they are handed over to an organisation named Friendicoes. They take care of these dogs in the next phase of their lives. People can adopt them through Friendicoes." (ANI)

