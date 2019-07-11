Seven Summit Challenge: ITBP DG felicitates DIG Aparna Kumar with "mountaineering ice axe'

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Aparna Kumar, who became the first civil servant successfully complete 'Seven Summit Challenge', was fecilitated by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) here at its Headquarters on Thursday.

Director General of ITBP, SS Deswal, congratulated Kumar and honoured her with "mountaineering ice axe'.

Earlier in the day, Kumar arrived in New Delhi and received a warm welcome by ITBP officials at the Indira Gandhi Airport.

She had completed summit of Mount Denali (20,310 ft), the highest peak of North America, on 30 June.

The 'Seven Summit Challenge' translates to scaling the seven mountain peaks of - Everest, Aconcagua, Denali, Kilimanjaro, Vinson, Mont Blanc and Puncak Jaya.

She also became the first woman IPS DIG and ITBP officer to successfully complete the South Pole expedition. (ANI)