'Seven Summits' conquerer Aparna Kumar meets Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Aparna Kumar, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), who completed the 'Seven Summit Challenge' met Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday and shared her experience from her remarkable feat.

Shah congratulated the officer who is the first civil servant to successfully summit the peaks. An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineer, she was facilitated by the specialised mountain force in July this year.

In June, Kumar had completed the seven summits challenge by scaling the top seven peaks of all seven continents by summiting Mt. Denali in North America.

Last month, Kumar was in Delhi to receive the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award by President Ram Nath Kovind for her unique achievements in the field of mountaineering.

Kumar is a 2002-batch IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh Cadre. She is currently posted as DIG in the Indo-Tibetan Police Force at Dehradun. (ANI)