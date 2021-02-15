Seven trains delayed due to fog, low visibility in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): As many as seven trains have been delayed on Sunday due to dense fog and low visibility in Delhi and the adjoining states, a Railways officer said.

"Seven trains are running late on January 30, due to low visibility and other operational reasons," said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways.



"The trains running late are Kanpur-New Delhi Shram Shakti special, Prayagraj -New Delhi Special, Rewa - Anand Vihar Terminal Special, Kamakhya - Delhi junction special, Pratapgarh - Delhi Junction, Muzaffarpur - Anand Vihar Terminal Special and Rajgir - New Delhi special," the official informed.

A thin layer of fog envelops parts of the national capital today morning which reduced the visibility here.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday also reported dense to very dense fog at a few places over Punjab and at isolated places over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh, while the moderate fog was recorded at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Saurashtra and Kutch, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal. (ANI)

