Seventh phase of UP Assembly polls: Varanasi District Magistrate declares public holiday on March 7

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Varanasi District magistrate and district election officer Kaushal Raj Sharma on Friday declared a public holiday on March 7 in order to let all employees of the Central/State/public undertakings and others exercise their right to vote in the seventh and the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt constituencies of the district will go to the Assembly polls in the seventh phase.

A total of 54 Assembly seats across nine districts in Uttar Pradesh including Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra, will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on March 7.

The counting of the votes will be held on March 10. (ANI)