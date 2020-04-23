Several areas in UP's Bahraich sealed after COVID-19 cases reported

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Bahrich District Magistrate and Collector Shambhu Kumar on Thursday decided to seal and declare as containment zone several areas in the district after coronavirus cases were detected there.

According to officials, a total number of eight COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the district.

"I, Shambhu Kumar, District Magistrate, Bahraich declare as containment zone and seal Mohalla - Gulanalipur and gram - Wazirpur, Thana - Dargah Sharif, Gram - Saraiya and Maghi, Thana Kotwali - Nanapara, Gram Keshavapur, Thana Kotwali - Dehat and Gram Fattepurva, Thana - Ramgaon areas in according with the protocol to prevent the spread of coronavirus," the order said in Hindi.

Any violation of the directions will invite actions under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), the order said.

It said that if no new COVID-19 cases are detected in a containment zone for a period of 28 days, it will be declared as a green zone.

A total number of 1,449 people have been infected by coronavirus in the state as on Wednesday evening, out of which, 173 people have recovered while 21 others have lost their lives. (ANI)

