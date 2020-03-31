Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir
Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir

Several areas surrounding location of positive, untraced contact cases sealed in J&K: Rohit Kansal

ANI | Updated: Mar 31, 2020 12:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Aggressive contact tracing of positive cases is key to controlling the spread of coronavirus, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
"Aggressive contact tracing of positive cases key to control spread of #Coronavirus. Y'day several areas surrounding location of positive cases or untraced contact cases had to be sealed in Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Rajouri," said Kansal in a tweet.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir climbed to 49 after 11 more people tested positive in the Union Territory on Monday. (ANI)

