Several attempts made on my son's life during elections, says Sidhu Moose Wala's father

Mansa (Punjab) [India], July 5 (ANI): Several attempts were made to attack Sidhu Moose Wala during the Punjab assembly elections in April and the Aam Aadmi Party-led state "government too left no stone unturned" to curtail his security and "publicized" the withdrawal of his security, said Balkaur Singh, father of the Punjabi singer-politician.

"Sixty to eighty people were after him (Sidhu Moose Wala) to kill him. Efforts were made at least eight more times during the elections to kill him. The government too left no stone unturned, withdrew his security and publicized it," Balkaur Singh said on Monday.

Moosewala, the 28-year-old singer, was gunned down near his village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security was scaled down by the newly formed Bhagwant Mann government.

"Gangsters are running a parallel government (in Punjab). Young men are dying. Vicky Middukhera's revenge was taken, tomorrow someone will do it for Sidhu. But it is our houses being destroyed," Singh said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a road in Mansa district's Burj Dalwa village.

The murder of Moosewala saw several arrests. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the mastermind in the case, is under police remand till July 6.

A special cell of the Delhi Police recently apprehended two most wanted criminals of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang.