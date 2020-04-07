Several booked for attacking policemen enforcing lockdown in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Bareilly Police on Monday took some people into custody and booked them under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC ) for allegedly attacking two policemen when they were trying to enforce lockdown in Karampur Chaudhary village under Izzatnagar Police Station.



"Locals attacked two policemen when they were trying to enforce lockdown in Karampur Chaudhary village under Izzatnagar Police Station in Bareilly today. Later, a mob of around 200 people created ruckus at the police station," Bareilly City SP Ravindra Kumar told media.

"IPS Abhishek Verma and some other police personnel have sustained injuries in the attack. We have taken some people into custody and booked them under Section 144 of CrPC, relevant sections of IPC," he added.

Kumar further said that police have video of the incident and they will punish the people involved in it.

"We have videos of the incident and we will identify the people involved in this. We have identified a few of them, rest will be identified and punished. We will deal with this hooliganism strictly," he added.

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state as on Monday is 308 as per the Uttar Pradesh Health Department.

With an increase of 704 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4281, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As many as 111 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly illness. There are 3851 active cases in the country while 318 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

