Several communities submit memorandum to Rajasthan CM to ban the movie 'Panipat'

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): The Jats and 36 other communities submitted a written memorandum to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and stated that they would step up their protests if the movie 'Panipat' is not removed from theatres until midnight.

The members of the communities have alleged that the 18th century Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal has been wrongfully portrayed in the film, which had hurt the sentiments of the communities.

According to the memorandum, the film had been a cause of outrage for the Jat community and can lead to widespread protests that can disrupt the peace in the state.

Earlier today, members of the community vandalised a theatre showing the movie 'Panipat'.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has also accused the director of 'Panipat' Ashutosh Gowariker, of portraying Maharaja Surajmal in "wrong light", which she said, was 'condemnable.'

Maharaja Surajmal's descendant also demanded a ban on the movie for allegedly portraying him in the wrong light.

Featuring events that lead to the third Battle of Panipat in 1761, the film stars actor Arjun Kapoor in the role of Sadashivrao Bhau, who led the Maratha army during the battle against the invading Afghan army. (ANI)

