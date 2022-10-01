Several feared dead in Kanpur tractor accident, PM, Prez, Shah express condolences

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Leaders from the political fraternity expressed condolences after at least 10 people were feared killed and dozens were reported to have sustained injuries following an accident of a tractor trolley carrying pilgrims in the Ghatampur area in Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Expressing condolences on the incident, President Droupadi Murmu tweeted in Hindi, "Deeply anguished by the news of the death of many people in a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"The road accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh is very sad and heart-wrenching. The local administration is busy providing treatment to the injured. I express my condolences on the irreparable loss of those who have lost their loved ones in this incident. May God give strength to his family to bear this loss," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while condoling the demise of the pilgrims said that the local administration is providing all possible assistance.

"The road accident in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. Also wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident. The local administration is engaged in all possible help," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said that the government should provide help to all of the victims at the soonest.

"23 people killed and many others injured after a tractor trolley full of devotees returning from Fatehpur Chandrika Devi temple in UP overturned and fell into a pond in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. The government should help all of them as soon as possible," Mayawati tweeted.

Earlier today, the devotees were returning from Unnao when their tractor-trolley overturned.

Following the accident, the police reached the spot and started the rescue operation along with the locals.

The injured were sent to the community health centre immediately for treatment.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of each of the deceased while the injured would be given Rs 50,000, said the Prime Minister's Office.

"Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected:PM," tweeted the PMO. (ANI)