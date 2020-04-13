Several held with liquor after excise department raids club in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Several people were held on Sunday after Delhi's Excise department carried out a raid at a club in Punjabi Bagh area.

Amid the lockdown in the national capital, the department received information that Raftaar club is allegedly selling liquor. The excise department has also claimed to have recovered non-duty paid liquor being sold at high prices.

According to the excise department, the club was operating with an extra bar counter that was serving beer.

The club also allegedly failed to provide documents and stock registered. A FIR in this regard has been registered against the club's owner. (ANI)

