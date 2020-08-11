A visual from Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir during the flash flood.
A visual from Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir during the flash flood.

Several houses damaged due to flash flood in J-K's Ganderbal

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2020 05:08 IST

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Several houses were damaged due to flash flood in Kulan area of Ganderbal district on Sunday.
No casualties were reported in the incident that occurred following the heavy rains, an official said.
As per the visuals, the roads in the area were filled with mud due to the flash flood and several houses were also damaged. (ANI)

