Representative image
Representative image

Several illegal structures demolished in Rishikesh

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:31 IST

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A week after the Nainital High Court passed an order, the district administration of Rishikesh carried out a demolition drive in the city on Monday.
Officials of Rishikesh Municipal Corporation along with other departments concerned demolished several illegal structures across the city. The corporation officials used two JCB machines for the demolition.
Heavy police force was present during the drive to prevent any untoward incident.
However, people alleged that no major structure was demolished and the authorities only acted against some tea stalls and pan shops among other small establishments.
Last week the Nainital High Court heard a petition filed by one Anil Kumar Gupta and ordered the authorities to demolish the illegal structure in the city within three weeks. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 00:10 IST

New Delhi: 4-storey building collapses in Seelampur, several...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A four storey building collapsed here in the Seelampur area of North-East Delhi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:30 IST

Assam: Fauji Gaon fears losing Jawans as defence personnel...

Barpeta (Assam) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Saruharid village of Barpeta district is known as the Fauji Gaon (Village of defence personnel) in the locality. Almost 200 families live here out of which over 20 Jawans have posted in Indian Army and paramilitary forces.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:29 IST

Imran Khan fails to help Sikh girl who was forcibly converted,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday launched an attack on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he has failed to help the Sikh girl who was forcibly converted to Islam and married against her wishes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:25 IST

Ex-Pak envoy Abdul Basit 'mistakes' adult film star for Kashmiri...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 2 (ANI): In an embarrassing goof-up former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult film star while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:24 IST

Congress recalls role of YSR Reddy in Andhra's development on...

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Congress party on Monday observed 10th anniversary of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:18 IST

Apache attack helicopters to be inducted into IAF on Tuesday

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Apache attack helicopters, procured from America will be inducted into the Indian Air Force on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:12 IST

Wreath-laying ceremony for Armyman killed in Poonch

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The wreath-laying ceremony of Army Grenadier Hemraj Jat, who lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was held here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:11 IST

Assam people have accepted 'NRC is a particular process': DGP

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia on Monday said that the state's people have accepted that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a particular process and are contributing to the peaceful release of the final list.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:00 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi: 25 ft tall Lord Ganesha idol erected in Andhra

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 25-feet tall eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idol made of clay, was designed and erected in Rajupeta area of Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:58 IST

Pulwama man sustains stone injuries on head, hospitalised

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 30-year-old man from Pulwama was admitted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar with head injuries sustained due to stone pelting, police officials said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:57 IST

Bomb threat at Puducherry Minister's residence turns out to be hoax

Puducherry [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The house of Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy received on Sunday a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:50 IST

'No likelihood of P Chidambaram absconding, fleeing justice'

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): P Chidambaram has always co-operated with the investigating agencies in the INX Media case and will not tamper with or destroy the evidence in the case, states the bail plea of former Union Finance Minister moved by Kapil Sibal and advocate Arshdeep Singh.

Read More
iocl