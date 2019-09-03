Several illegal structures demolished in Rishikesh

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A week after the Nainital High Court passed an order, the district administration of Rishikesh carried out a demolition drive in the city on Monday.

Officials of Rishikesh Municipal Corporation along with other departments concerned demolished several illegal structures across the city. The corporation officials used two JCB machines for the demolition.

Heavy police force was present during the drive to prevent any untoward incident.

However, people alleged that no major structure was demolished and the authorities only acted against some tea stalls and pan shops among other small establishments.

Last week the Nainital High Court heard a petition filed by one Anil Kumar Gupta and ordered the authorities to demolish the illegal structure in the city within three weeks. (ANI)

