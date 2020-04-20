Several in unorganised sector start selling vegetables to survive lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, when life has come to a standstill and many people in the unorganised sector are facing massive financial constraints, many of them have switched over to different professions like selling vegetables to make ends meet.

24-year-old Bhuvan, who is the sole bread earner in his family started selling vegetables on the streets in East Delhi's Mandawali. He hails from Uttarakhand but came to Delhi one year back with hopes of a better life.

He bought an e-rickshaw by borrowing money from his friends and others. However, after lockdown, like others, he had to park his rickshaw and is now selling vegetables in the area.

Bhuvan said, as there was no option in the lockdown, he started this profession with the support of some of his friends. "My parents are unwell. They are dependent on me. So, rather sitting at home and starving, I start selling vegetables. I cannot earn much but I can survive with whatever I earn today," he said.

Joginder, who hails from Bihar but has been living in Delhi for over 15 years used to sell tea near an MCD school in East Delhi. After lockdown, he too has started selling vegetables.

"Life was smooth earlier but it abruptly changed after lockdown. Earlier, I used to sell tea and snacks but today destiny has forced me to sell vegetables. I hardly earn between Rs 200 to Rs 250 each day. Something is better than nothing," he said.

Ram Avtar Singh, who was a painter, now selling vegetables for the survival of his six family members.

"As there was no other option, I started this work. There are six in my family. Vegetables are easily available and come under essential services. So, till the lockdown is in effect, I will be doing this," he said.

"I am not selling vegetables to those who come to buy it without wearing masks," he added.

Most of the vegetable vendors reach Gazipur Mandi early in the morning and buy vegetables from there and start selling on the streets of Delhi. However, many of them complain that local police is not even allowing them to sell vegetables.

"We are following every norm. We are wearing masks and maintain social distancing but sometimes police come and beat us. What can we do? We have to survive. So, despite getting beaten, after some time we again start selling," said one of the vegetable vendors.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 amid surging coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

