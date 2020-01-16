Several injured after 7 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derails in Odisha

(Bhubaneswar) Odisha [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Eight coaches derailed and several people were injured after Lokmanya Tilak Express hit a guard van of a goods train near Salagaon on Thursday.

According to Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of East Coast Railway, said that as many as 20 people have sustained injuries after eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Salagaon.

The incident took place at 7 in the morning today.

No loss of life has been reported so far. (ANI)

