Several injured as bus overturns in Uttar Pradesh's Dakhena village

ANI | Updated: Feb 17, 2023 16:07 IST


Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Several passengers were injured after a roadways bus met with an accident near Dakhena village under the Nigohan police station area
The bus met with an accident when it was going from Lucknow to Prayagraj.

According to the police, more than half a dozen passengers were injured when the roadway bus overturned.
After the accident, the police team reached the spot, rescued the passengers and took them to the hospital.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

