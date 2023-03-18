Several injured in bus accident in J-K's Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 18 (ANI): Several passengers were injured after a bus met with an accident in the Gori Pora area in J&K's Pulwama district on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, one of the passengers of Bihar said, "The driver was driving the bus very well till Awantipura after that driver increased the speed and lost control and met with the accident. The driver ran from the accident spot."

"Around 50-52 people were there in the bus. 3-4 persons are critical and several people are injured," he added.

Meanwhile, all the injured were admitted to the district hospital in Pampore.

Further details awaited. (ANI)