Several inmates injured in clash with security personnel inside Tihar jail

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Several inmates were injured when a clash broke out between them and the security personnel inside jail number 4 of the Tihar prison here, officials said on Sunday.

According to a senior jail official, the incident occurred on Saturday.

"Ten to 12 inmates got injured after a clash broke out between jail inmates and police personnel inside Jail No 4, Tihar Jail," officials said.

"The incident took place yesterday when one inmate was not ready to go back into the barrack and instigated fellow inmates to do the same following which the scuffle broke out between them," they added.

Two of the inmates who were injured in the scuffle were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital on Sunday for treatment. They were discharged in the evening. (ANI)

