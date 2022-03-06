Several Jihadi terror modules still active in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], March 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that several Jihadi terror modules are still active in Assam and the State police are on its work to bust these terror modules.



Earlier on Saturday, Assam police arrested five persons including a Bangladeshi national linked with an important Jihadi outfit based out of Bangladesh having affiliation to Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS).



The arrested persons were identified as Md Suman alias Saiful Islam alias Haroon Rashid Dhakaliapara - a resident of Atadi village under Araihazar police station in Bangladesh's Narayanganj district, Khairul Islam of Balapathar village under Kalgachia police station in Assam's Barpeta district, Badshah Suleiman Khan and Noushad Ali of Kharbali village under Kalgachia police station in Barpeta district and Taimur Rahman Khan of Dhakaliapara village under Howly police station in Barpeta district.



Speaking to media at Diphu in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, the Assam Chief Minister said that, in a major crackdown on terror, the Assam police have recently apprehended five Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS).





"We had formed a special wing to work against Jihadi activities in Assam on the basis of secret information and the Assam police have caught a big terror module. We have to work lots more on it. According to our information, several terror modules are active in Assam and we have been developing our sources. I want to say that, it is a big achievement what the Assam police have done to crackdown Jihadi terror module," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.



The Chief Minister further said that the information which has come to light during the interrogation of the apprehended Jihadis shows that, it brings a big threat for Assam in near future.



On Saturday, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that during a preliminary inquiry conducted so far it is found that Saiful Isla alias Harun Rashid alias Mohammad Suman who is a citizen of Bangladesh having illegally entered into India was working as a teacher of Dhakaliapara Mosque.



"He entered into Assam in 2019 and had successfully indoctrinated and motivated four persons to join the module of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) with a view to developing Barpeta district as a base for Jihadi work and unlawful activities of Al Qaeda and its related organization," Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said. (ANI)

