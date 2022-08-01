Several labourers injured after under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Katihar

Katihar (Bihar) [India], August 1 (ANI): Several labourers got injured after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Katihar's Barari on Sunday.

The injured labourers were referred to Purnia for treatment.

Reacting to the incident, former MLA of RJD, Niraj Yadav alleged negligence in the work by the concerned department.



"Negligence is being done in the work due to the collusion of the sensor and the departmental officers. There are two child labourers also stuck after the incident, which the administration is not disclosing," he said.

Meanwhile, JDU Barari MLA, Vijay Singh said that the incident will be probed and the responsible ones will not be spared.

"It's a sad incident. We laid the foundation stone for it 5-6 months ago. It will be probed and those found responsible will not be spared," he said. (ANI)

