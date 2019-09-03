Vice president Venkaiah Naidu and several other leaders at the condolence meet of Arun Jaitley
Several leaders attend condolence meet for Arun Jaitley

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:26 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 3 (ANI): Several diplomats and leaders across the political spectrum attended condolence meet organised for former finance Minister Arun Jaitley here on Tuesday.
Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi were present at the occasion.
"Paid tributes to Shri Arun Jaitley ji at his Shradhanjali Sabha in New Delhi," Amit Shah tweeted from his official Twitter handle.
Jaitley had passed away in New Delhi on August 24 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66. He was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on August 25. (ANI)

