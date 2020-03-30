Several ministries lending support to Centre in fighting against coronavirus: Govt

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that several ministries have come forward to help the central government fight against coronavirus.

"Several ministries like Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (M-DoNER) have come forward to help the central government in fighting coronavirus," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, at a press conference here.

He said, "MSDE has provided us 2,000 healthcare trainers and more than 500 assessors who can support us in the treatment of the patients admitted in the quarantine and isolation facilities."

"Meanwhile, the M-DoNER has given us exclusive permission to run cargo air flights for the transportation of medical equipment and emergency goods," he added.

Aggarwal also said that 92 new cases of coronavirus and four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, thus, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,071 in the country. Total number of deaths stands at 29. (ANI)

