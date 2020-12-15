Several organisations, NGOs protest against the farm laws in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 15 (ANI): People associated with several organisations and NGOs took out a procession in Jammu city in support of farmers, on Monday.

Many protestors at the venue shouted slogans saying that they support the farmers' protest in Delhi. Some of them even called out these farm laws equivalent to 'black laws'.

A protestor at the venue said, "Our central government has ignored the interests of the farmers. Hence, we all have started protesting to wake the government up."

"Many farmers are protesting on borders of several states against these farm laws. Yet, it seems that the government is least bothered about the plight of farmers. Our farmers feed the country with food. It has been more than 3 months since these laws have passed. I hope that these black laws get withdrawn immediately", he added.





Another protestor at the venue said, "We all have gathered here to open up the eyes of our central government and make them realize that these farm laws are harmful to the country and do not favour the interests of the farmers. These farm laws will only favour the interests of large corporate companies and nothing else."

Another protestor said, "I believe in 'Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'. Having said that, we all will continue to protest against these farm laws until and unless our demands are met."

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)

