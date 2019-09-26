Madhya Pradesh Minister for General Administration Govind Singh (file photo)
Several politicians, officers involved in honey trapping case, says MP Minister

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:45 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Minister for General Administration, Govind Singh on Thursday said that several officials and politicians are involved in the alleged honey trapping case.
"There is this statement of SIT chief Sanjiv Sharma -- the investigation is going on. Until the investigation is not done, facts will not come out and till then names will not be clear. This is true that several politicians and officials are involved," he said here.
The Minister said that action should be taken against anyone found involved in it the case irrespective of the party they belong to.
Earlier it was reported that State police had extracted more than 4,000 files from the laptops and mobile phones of the accused arrested in the alleged honey trapping case in Madhya Pradesh.
The recovered files include audio recordings, video clips and screenshots of chats, with many of them said to be objectionable in nature, a source stated.
According to sources, the material was used to allegedly blackmail the bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen from the state.
Six persons, including five women and a man, have been arrested in connection with the honey trapping case. The arrested include Monica, Shweta, and Aarti.
Congress leader Rakesh Singh Yadav alleged that one of the accused, Shweta Jain was made a member of Juvenile Justice Board for Sagar district in 2016 by the then BJP government in the state. Yadav claimed that Shweta's Facebook profile also mentions this.
commenting on the case, Ruchi Vardhan Misra, SSP Indore said, "Monica (one of the accused arrested in connection with the case) will be produced as a witness in court. She is a 1st-year student of the college and a victim herself. Her father has also filed a case of human trafficking."
Monica was on Monday brought to Bhopal by police as part of the evidence gathering and further interrogation.
Speaking to media persons on September 23, police stated that Monica was living in Bhopal with one of the prime accused.
"We have talked to the college administration and the parents to unearth why and how she got into honey trapping. Monica has also informed that she was living with one of the prime accused Aarti in a flat in Bhopal for the last four months," the police told media persons.
The incident came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer had filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral.
The Civic engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC. (ANI)

iocl