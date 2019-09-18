Governor Satya Pal Malik and Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh jointly inaugurated several power projects in Srinagar on Wednesday. (Photo/Twitter@diprjk)
Several projects inaugurated in J-K, Ladakh

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:41 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik and Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh jointly inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several power projects in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on Wednesday.
At a function organised here, fifteen power projects were inaugurated and the foundation was laid for 20 power projects, the administration said on Twitter.
Three Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed for development projects in the region.
One MoU was signed among Jammu Municipal Corporation, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, PDD and EESL for street light projects in Jammu and Srinagar cities.
Other MoUs include one between PGCIL and 15 Corps for up-gradation of 10 Army Goodwill Schools and digitization of classes, and second between PGCIL and PW (R&B) Department for improvement of 7 km Wagoora link road.
Union Minister RK Singh lauded the Power Development Department of J&K (JKPDD) for 100 per cent household electrification under 'Saubhagya' scheme.
Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that his administration would provide everything to the people rightly deserved by them. He also promised to provide 24-hour electricity during winter in Srinagar and Jammu.
The Union Minister said the administration has ordered an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Roshni Act. (ANI)

