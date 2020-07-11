Several roads closed in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains

Uttarakhand [India], July 11 (ANI): As Uttarakhand is experiencing a spate of heavy rainfall over the past few days, the state information department has rolled out orders for the closure of some of the roads to avoid any sort of untoward incidents, officials said.

The state government has closed Yamunotri road near Paligad, Badrinath road near Lambagad Peepalkoti Tangdi and Pagalnala in Chamoli and Munsyari road in Pithoragarh.

The Gunji-Kutti route has also been partially closed as the construction work is being carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand for this weekend. According to the weather agency, the state is likely to experience isolated extremely heavy falls on Saturday and Sunday. (ANI)

