Several senior leaders enquire about health of Vice President Naidu who tested COVID positive

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Several senior and prominent leaders on Monday called up Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to enquire about his health after he tested COVID-19 positive yesterday.



President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several cabinet ministers, chief ministers and leaders of various political parties spoke to Naidu on the second day of home isolation in Hyderabad today.

After testing COVID-19 positive on Sunday, Naidu has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week and advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

"The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," Vice President of India tweeted. (ANI)

