Several special trains of Western Railway affected due to Kisan Agitation in Punjab

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Due to Kisan agitation in Punjab, train movement has been affected and hence, a few trains of Western Railways have been diverted on Saturday according to the official.

The press release was issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

Train No. 02903 Mumbai Central - Amritsar Special departed on January 2, 2021 will be diverted via Beas - Tarn Taran - Amritsar instead of Beas - Jandiala - Amritsar.



Train No. 02904 Amritsar - Mumbai Central Special journey commencing on January 3, 2021 will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas.

Train No. 02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Special journey commencing on January 3, 2021 will be diverted via Beas -Tarn Taran - Amritsar instead of Beas - Jandiala - Amritsar.

Train No. 02926 Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Special journey commencing on January 3, 2021 will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas. (ANI)