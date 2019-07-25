Several states fail to provide cashless transaction, better medical facilities to retd judges: Amicus Curiae informs SC

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Court-appointed Amicus Curiae Pravin Parekh on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that majority of the states had failed to comply with its order directing to provide cashless transaction and better medical facilities to retired High Court and apex court judges.

An 'amicus curiae' is a friend of the court, who does not belong to any party in the case.

After hearing Parekh, a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, asked him to collate information from all states and ordered that the states which have failed to implement the order must be represented by their respective chief secretaries in the court after six weeks.

The apex court was hearing the plea filed by retired Justice V K Dave, President of Association of Retired Judges of the top court and High Court.

The petition seeks a direction to implement the Supreme Court's order with respect to providing cashless transaction and better medical facilities to retired HC and apex court judges. (ANI)

