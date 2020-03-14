Several states impose restriction, undergo shutdown mode to contain COVID-19 spread

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Several states across India have launched containment efforts to help control the spread of coronavirus by announcing the closure of schools, colleges, theaters, and cancellation of public events including IPL, which has been postponed as the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbs to 84 in the country.

Cases of coronavirus have been reported from over several States and Union Territories including Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra.

In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all cinema halls in the national capital will remain shut till March 31.

Schools and colleges where examinations are not being held will also remain close till March 31 in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab have announced the closure of educational institutes.

The Himachal Pradesh government has closed all educational institutions, Anganwadi centres and play-way schools whereas the educational institutes will remain shut in West Bengal till March 31.

The Rajasthan government has also ordered educational institutions, coaching centres, gyms and cinema halls to remain closed till March 30, as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Education Department has announced holidays for pre-primary students in all districts of the State till March 31.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also announced that all theatres, gyms, swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad will remain closed starting midnight today till March 30. However, malls will remain open.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered shutting down for a week of all places/activities where people gather in large numbers including swimming pools, shopping malls, schools, colleges, cinema halls, etc., state Health Minister B Sriramulu said.

The shut down in Karnataka comes after various other state governments ordered similar steps. Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, etc., are some of the states where governments have ordered shut down as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday ordered all schools, colleges, casinos, boat cruises, and disco clubs to remain closed till March 31 in the state. However, Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams will be conducted as per schedule. All malls, restaurants, and hotels will remain open in the state.

Similarly, malls, beaches and other public gathering spots remain closed in Trivandrum till further notice. Meanwhile, Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu has requested devotees to avoid visiting the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

Apart from this, multiplex chain PVR cinemas on Thursday announced that all their cinema halls in Kerala, New Delhi and the UT of Jammu and Kashmir will remain shut till March 31.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday decided to postpone the Indian Premier League (IPL) to April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

India on Friday reported its second death from coronavirus, A 68-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died due to co-morbidity -- diabetes and hypertension -- at a hospital in New Delhi.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. (ANI)

