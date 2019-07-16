Several trains cancelled as floods wreak havoc in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India] July 16 (ANI): Several trains have been cancelled and others rescheduled on Tuesday due to the ongoing landslide and incessant rainfall witnessed in Assam.

Speaking to ANI, Kapindra Sharma, senior station master, Guwahati, said, "Landslides between Jatinga Lumpur and New Harangajao on July 12 has led to the stoppage of train movements between Lumding and Badarpur."

According to Sharma, many long-distance trains originating from Guwahati have been stopped. Fast passenger trains between Silchar and Guwahati have also been cancelled.

Sharma informed that repair work for normal functioning of trains has already been initiated.

"The work is going on with full speed but rainfall has created a hindrance. The work should be finished by the evening of July 18," he said.

With Assam reeling under floods, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the Centre for prompt release of Rs 251.55 crore grants-in-aid towards the central share of SDRF for 2019-20.

"I thank Hon PM Narendra Modi & HM Amit Shah for prompt release of Rs 251.55 cr grants-in-aid to Assam towards central share of SDRF for 2019-20. This shall immensely help in relief operations& mitigating sufferings of people affected by Assam Floods," he tweeted along with a copy of the letter sanctioning the said amount. (ANI)

