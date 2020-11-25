Severe cyclonic storm Nivar likely to intensify into 'very severe'

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): 'Severe' cyclonic storm Nivar is likely to intensify further into a 'very severe' cyclonic storm during the next six hours, said the Ministry of Earth Science on Wednesday afternoon.

Giving the update on the present position of the cyclone, S Balachandran, Head, South Zone of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Cyclone Nivar is likely to touch the coast of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu soon.

"The cyclone is currently 190 kilometrs southeast of Puducherry. It is moving at about 11 kilometres per hour in the northwest direction across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. At the time of crossing Puducherry and Tamil Nadu coast by the end of the day today, at a wind speed of 120-130 kilometre per hour gusting to 145 kilometre per hour," said Balachandran.

"As far as the post-landfall outlook is concerned, even after landfall, the cyclone intensity is likely to continue for about 6 hours and gradually weaken. Under the influence of this system, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in most of the palace, and extremely heavy rainfall in few places tomorrow," he added.

Dr M Mohapatra, Director General, IMD, along with SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF, at a joint press conference in New Delhi on November 24 had explained that the Cyclone Nivar is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during mid-night of November 25 and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kilometre per hour gusting to 145 kilometre per hour.



As per an official release, Pradhan said a close watch is being kept over the system and that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) HQ and Commandants of battalions located at Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are in coordination with the respective state authorities.

"In view of the IMD forecast and requirements projected by the state authorities, 22 teams (12 teams in Tamil Nadu, 3 teams in Puducherry, and 7 teams in Andhra Pradesh) have been pre-positioned at likely affected areas. Teams have been kept reserved at Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Thrissur (Kerala), and Mundli (Odisha) to meet additional requirements," said Pradhan.

He further said all teams have reliable wireless and satellite communications, tree cutters/ pole cutters for post-landfall restoration, if the need arises. In view of the current COVID-19 scenario, NDRF teams are equipped with appropriate PPEs.

He said NDRF is working in close coordination with district and local administrations.

Dr Mohapatra in his briefing pointed out that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity is very likely over coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during November 25 and 26, and southeast Telangana during November 26.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity is also very likely over coastal and north interior Tamilnadu and Puducherry (Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Myladuthirai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurchi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Puducherry and Karaikal districts) during November 25, over Nellore and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh on November 25, and over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore districts of Tamilnadu; Chittoor, Kurnool, Prakasam and Cuddappa districts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining southeast Telangana on November 26," said Dr Mohapatra. (ANI)

