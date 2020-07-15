Severe water logging in Mumbai after incessant rains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Incessant rainfall on Wednesday caused severe waterlogging in Mumbai's King's Circle area.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested people to stay away from the shore and not venture into waterlogged areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted, "Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over Mumbai city, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts during next 18 hours." (ANI)

